In the “Development details locked down” story that ran on Page 1 on March 13, The Sun misidentified the project’s name and location. The development’s actual name is “The Crossings at Baytown,” a project inside city limits at Interstate 10 and Crosby Cedar Bayou. It will include a mix of uses including single-family homes, townhomes, multi-family homes and commercial uses.
