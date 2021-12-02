Expect delays this weekend if you are heading toward Houston, as the Texas Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of the Fred Hartman Bridge (Baytown to La Porte) from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
TxDOT spokeswoman Deidrea George said the closure is for a joint repair.
