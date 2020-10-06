Good news for the greater Houston area. For the 25th day in a row, the effective reproduction rate for COVID-19 was listed below 1.0 with a mark of .94 providing evidence the virus spread is decreasing. It is slightly up from last week’s 0.76 however. The positivity testing rate per Texas Medical Center is 3%, down from 3.4% and last month’s 5.7%. In terms of how far the area has come, new hospitalizations were listed at 75, keeping pace with last week’s average. It is down from 105 hospitalizations from a month ago.
