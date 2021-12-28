The Baytown Seniors Group is taking a trip to LauBerge Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Jan. 11.
The cost of trip is $25 per person with everyone receiving either $10 in free play or a $20 meal credit.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 1:26 am
