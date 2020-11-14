The City of Baytown dedicated the site of the future George & Freda Chandler Arboretum Friday. From left are Parks Director Scott Johnson, Mayor Brandon Capetillo, Council Member Bob Hoskins and, seated, Freda Chandler.
Nearly 15 years after George and Freda Chandler donated land to the City of Baytown to create an arboretum, their desire for a center to teach people about trees and plants of all kinds moved forward Friday with a dedication of a new site for the park.
The land the Chandlers donated on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road will be used by the city for other purposes, but their vision will come to fruition on the site of the former West Little League Park, adjacent to the Baytown Nature Center.
