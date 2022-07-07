A 24-year-old Baytown man was arrested by La Porte police June 30 during their investigation of a fatal road rage shooting in La Porte June 15. He was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and was not charged with the road rage offense.
According to the criminal complaint filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s Office, the fatal shooting occurred as two vehicles entered La Porte from Baytown on the Fred Hartman Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.