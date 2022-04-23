La Tia Jutan and Lianette Leon, Public Works and Engineering Department employees, were recognized for receiving awards from the American Water Works Association.
Jutan, Wastewater Treatment Superintendent, received the William D. Hatfield Award. The award recognizes an operator of wastewater treatment plants for outstanding performance and professionalism. Leon, the city’s asset manager, received the Sidney L. Allison Award. This award recognizes a person who has made a significant contribution to the engineering, science and/or operation and maintenance of wastewater collection and pumping stations with the mission to transport wastewater to a treatment plant. Leon also received the Water Environment Association of Texas Innovative Technology Award, recognizing individuals who have developed or deployed innovative technologies to solve challenges.
