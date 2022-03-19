The Bay Area Heritage Society will host a champagne and benefactor fundraiser at the Baytown Historical Museum on Tuesday, April 5. Along with fundraising efforts, the Society will celebrate the birthday of longtime museum supporter, Jay Eshbach. The event starts at at 5 p.m.
Jay and Kay Eshbach’s generosity has helped the museum flourish through the last decade. They aided in the restoration of the mural and were the recent benefactors of the Texas Room. Along with the Eshbachs, another charitable donor is Helen Boucher Gerlich, now a benefactor of the Ashbel Smith area. Commemorative plaques will be beautifully designed and displayed to honor benefactors.
