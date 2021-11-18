Ross S. Sterling High School PALs prepare for the 43rd annual Sterling Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the high school.The Bazaar is the sole fundraiser for the Sterling P.A.L. (Peer Assistance and Leadership) program. The PALs at Sterling High School are a group of selected students who serve as mentors for younger elementary students in the district as well as friends to the life skills students at Sterling and GCCISD junior high schools. The Bazaar includes vendors and entertainment as well as the Original Sterling Star Chicken Spaghetti. Chicken spaghetti tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 from any Sterling Star or JV Sapphire or for $10 at the door on the day of the bazaar.
