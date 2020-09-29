The Baytown Republican Women organization is hosting a judicial forum on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St. The public is invited to attend to hear from several Republican judges and candidates on the ballot.
The invited judges are: Michael Landrum(164th District Court), Jesse McClure(339th District Court), Kevin Patrick Yeary (Texas Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 4), and Bert Richardson (Texas Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 3). The invited candidates are: Erin Lunceford (for 61st District Court), Bruce Bain (for 165th District Court), Fred Shuchart (for 215th District Court), Alyssa Lemkui l (for 507th District Court), and Linda Garcia (for Harris County Criminal Court #12).
