West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce Public Servant of the Year honoree and Mont Belvieu Police Officer Joey Cordell, center, is flanked by Cole Michalk of state Rep. Brendon Creighton’s office, state Rep. Mayes Middleton, Chamber Chair Rita McKay, Will Carter of U.S. Congressman Brian Babin’s office and Mont Belvieu Police Chief Jimmy Ellison at the chamber’s luncheon. (Sun photo by Carol Skewes)
A public servant so entrenched in the community that residents have his cell phone number and sometimes prefer to call him rather than 911 when something is going on — that’s how Joey Cordell was described.
Cordell, an officer with the Mont Belvieu Police Department, was honored as the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce Public Servant of the Year at a luncheon Wednesday at the Eagle Point Pavilion in Mont Belvieu.
