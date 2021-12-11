Baytown mayor sworn in for second term

At a ceremony to swear in Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo for a second term Thursday night, many of his family members came to witness the event. The mayor thanked everyone who supported him and said to look forward to bigger and better things for Baytown. From left are T. Wolf Capetillo, Mayor Capetillo and Lee Capetillo, the mayor’s father with copies of The Sun noting the mayor's elections.
Capetillo became Baytown’s 16th mayor in 2018. Before being elected mayor, Capetillo served as a council member representing District 3 until he chose not to seek re-election in 2016. He had held that District 3 seat since May 2005.
