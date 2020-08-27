Baytown’s Fire and Police Departments spent much of the week like everyone else, keeping a cautious eye on the Gulf and preparing for what nature might bring.
“The Baytown Police Department and the City of Baytown have been monitoring and making preparations for Hurricane Laura for several days now and are currently manning the EOC where the storm continues to be monitored by PD, Fire and City Management,” police Lt. Steve Dorris said.
