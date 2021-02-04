William Baker, 52, of Baytown, was killed in a traffic accident when the truck he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a ditch near Goose Creek Memorial High School about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a Harris County Sheriff’s Office statement, Baker was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 northbound on North Main Street when he drove off the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle.
