Angela Mancini, principal at Carver Elementary, hands out free books to Joselyn Ibarra, left, pre-k, and Angelia Ibarra, kindergarten, during Carver’s recent Book Giveaway Parade. Pre-k, kindergarten and first grade students were invited to drive through the bus circle to receive the books. Goose Creek schools are set to open for in-person classes on Monday. (Photo by Carrie Pryor-Newman)
Although in-person learning is set to start for most school districts in Texas next week, not all students are returning to class.
Goose Creek CISD is set to receive students back in person Monday. However, student enrollment is lower than last year’s, according to the latest numbers. The district enrollment is 23,136 as compared to 23,895 last year.
