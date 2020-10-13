Council approved two Industrial District Agreements with two entities during its regular meeting,
One was with Borusan Mannesmann Pipe U.S., Inc., through 2026. It starts with a base value of $80 million and goes up to $129,263,041 in 2026. The first payment is for 2020 and is based upon a yearly payment rate of .727822 and then will increase to .786749 for 2024 through 2026.
