The public is invited to watch a parade and honor veterans at the Salute to Our Veterans celebration in Mont Belvieu.
The free event kicks off with a parade at 9:45 a.m. on Eagle Drive. A memorial wall will be in the parade and taken from City Hall to Mont Belvieu City Park, 10900 Eagle Drive. Veterans are scheduled to speak, such as Steven Hemingway, Purple Heart recipient Jaime Davidson and Don Smith, a U.S. Marine. Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia is the Master of Ceremonies. The memorial will remain in the park until a week after Veterans Day. If anyone wants to add a name to the memorial, call Old River Baptist Church at 281-576-6030.
