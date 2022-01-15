Baytown has a tradition of excellence in its Parks and Recreation Department that has been recognized many times over the years by awards from the Texas Recreation and Park Society. One of the departments unique strengths was recognized this year when the group’s East Region recognized Tracey Prothro, superintendent of natural resources programs, as its park professional of the year.
In her role, Prothro oversees operations of the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Education Center, the Baytown Nature Center and the George and Freida Chandler Arboretum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.