A chemical company with a Baytown facility moved its corporate headquarters from New York to The Woodlands to take advantage of the region’s dominance in the petrochemical industry. The company also purchased laboratory space in the Houston area.
SI Group has a manufacturing facility at 4604 West Baker Road in Baytown and another in Freeport.
