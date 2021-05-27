The Baytown Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening at the agency’s new home at 825 Rollingbrook Drive on Tuesday. Gretchen Knowles, left, presents Chamber President and CEO Tracey Wheeler with a certificate on behalf of Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia (one of many on the day). Wheeler is flanked by Chamber Board Chairwoman Holly Jackson. Wheeler said the new home gives membership “a facility that radiates the confidence, capability and excellence that they have worked to instill in their business and a professional environment that meets the standards they have set for themselves, their employees and their business.” (Sun photo by Carol Skewes)
