ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery Manager Shawn Kuntz announced that ExxonMobil is donating $50,000 to the City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Department for beautification of Districts 1 and 3 which surround ExxonMobil.
ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery Manager Shawn Kuntz and Dillon Menard of Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain's office. Menard presented a certificate of recognition to Kuntz at a reception in his honor at the Baytown Chamber of Commerce offices Aug. 9.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
The Baytown Chamber of Commerce and local officials welcomed ExxonMobil’s new Baytown Refinery Manager, Shawn Kuntz, to the community with a reception at the Chamber office Tuesday.
“In everything we are trying to do as it relates particularly to the energy transition — the transition to lower-emission fuels and more carbon-neutral society — Baytown plays a role in almost every aspect,” he said.
