Lee College regents approved support for a foreign trade zone designation for a project in Cedar Port Industrial Park during a meeting Tuesday night which includes payments in lieu of taxes.
Vice President of Finance and Administration Annette Ferguson said the agreement is not for a specific amount, as it will depend on the value of inventory at the site, which is being used as a lay-down yard for an industrial construction project in Sabine Pass for about four years.
