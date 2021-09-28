The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has proposed $95,571 in penalties against a Houston company it alleges failed to follow proper safety procedures, resulting in the death of one work and injury of another near Mont Belvieu March 21.
The fine was announced Sept. 17 against Mesa Line Services. A Labor Department press release said an OSHA investigation showed the two electrical construction workers fell about 15 stories from a platform that was not secured properly to the crane suspending it.
