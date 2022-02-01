The Baytown Sun is asking readers to nominate worthy friends, co-workers and relatives who deserve recognition for remarkable civic achievement. From those nominations, previous Citizens of the Year will select finalists, and ultimately, the 2022 Citizen of the Year.
Many of you know or are aware of individuals that are worthy of recognition for the exceptional work that he/she does for the community. Please take time to write a brief description of why he/she should be Citizen of the Year and include a success story or stories of how your nominee benefited the community.
