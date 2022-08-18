ealth has confirmed the first case of Monkeypox within Chambers County. The Epidemiology Division continues to investigate this case, and is working with local, regional, state, and federal partners in monitoring the situation.
Currently, the risk of disease to the general public remains very low. Monkeypox spread through skin to skin contact, contact with body fluids or lesions, or shared items that are contaminated by an individual with Monkeypox such as bedding. Additionally, it can be spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity and prolonged exposure (3 hours) to a positive case. Symptoms of monkeypox include rash, fever, body aches, and swollen lymph nodes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.