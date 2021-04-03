Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo received his first dose of the vaccine at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. Capetillo said he is happy to do his part to help bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. “The sooner our citizens are vaccinated the quicker we will be able to return to our normal routines,” Capetillo said.
Taking advantage of the state’s decision to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Texans age 16 and over, Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo received his first dose of the vaccine on March 31.
The Texas Department of State Health Services opened registration for the vaccine to all Texans 16 and older on March 29, while still asking providers to prioritize appointments for people 80 and older. Capetillo said he is happy to do his part to help bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.
