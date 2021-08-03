Sea Scouts lead effort to build Lakewood neighborhood sign

Beautification is alive and well for the Lakewood Civic Association in Baytown.
Recently, the association applied for and received an Empowerment Grant from the city to build a gateway sign and flower bed for the Lakewood community.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 3, 2021 @ 1:52 am
Beautification is alive and well for the Lakewood Civic Association in Baytown.
Recently, the association applied for and received an Empowerment Grant from the city to build a gateway sign and flower bed for the Lakewood community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.