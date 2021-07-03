The Goose Creek board approved an amendment to a contract with Comex Corporation for an increase in renovating the Career and Technical Education lab at Ross S. Sterling High School. They also approved increasing the budgets for the Early Learning Academy Central and Robotics Facility projects.
The board approved a $3.4 million contract with Comex in April 2020 for a 5,200-square-foot space at RSS. Comex submitted a change order for a $530,000 increase to renovate a portion of the existing tech lab at Sterling. This brings the total to $4 million. The additional funds will come from the 2019 Remaining Bond Funds. The Citizen’s Bond Oversight Committee endorsed the request at its May 27 meeting.
