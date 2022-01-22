The Baytown Historical Preservation Association will kick off its 2022 Saturday History Lecture series on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) in the barn meeting room at the Republic of Texas Plaza, 5117 N. Main St. in Baytown.

You have heard the legend and the song about the Yellow Rose of Texas. Now, come learn the story about how the two met from Lora-Marie Bernard, author of “The Yellow Rose of Texas: the Song, the Legend, and Emily D. West.”

