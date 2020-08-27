Barbers Hill second-grader Khloey Bourassa was excited to join Shelli Gill’s classroom at Elementary School South on Aug. 19 for the first day back on campus since March 6. Administrators and teachers have worked around the clock for weeks preparing safe, healthy campuses for the nearly 80 percent of students who returned to school in person.
The challenge of starting the school year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was the focus of Barbers Hill ISD’s board meeting Monday, though both the approaching hurricanes and the recent controversy over the intersection of race and dress code also had their moments.
“They have truly and uniformly stepped up to the task and been patient, understanding and it is just amazing,” Superintendent Greg Poole said of the district’s staff.
