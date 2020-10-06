Tropical Storm Delta rapidly strengthened in the Caribbean Monday, aiming to hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula potentially as a major hurricane before continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.
That part of Mexico is still soaked from Tropical Storm Gamma which hit its popular coastal resorts over the weekend and forced thousands from their homes in Tabasco and Chiapas. Gamma weakened to a tropical depression Monday after leaving six dead in southeastern Mexico. It continued to break up just north of the Yucatan Peninsula.
