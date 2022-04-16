Major wreck on 146

A major wreck involving an overturned tractor trailer occurred Thursday on the flyover from 146 northbound to Decker outbound. The semi was towing a box trailer with unknown contents. The driver, a 51-year-old Houston man, had no apparent serious injuries but was transported to Houston Memorial Baytown by ground to be examined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.