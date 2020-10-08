The Baytown Republican Women organization is hosting a Baytown Trump Train event Saturday, Oct. 10th from the San Jacinto Mall parking lot between Johnny Carino’s and the Texas Steakhouse restaurants off Garth Road.
Check-in is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a roll out time at 10 a.m. The route will be through Baytown on Garth and N. Main roads. Traffic rules will be followed as this is not considered a parade. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with patriotic flags and signs. Trump merchandise and signs will be available at the event with a donation. For more information, visit the Baytown Republican Women Facebook page and click on the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1477456279116062 or contact Lillian Sockwell at: BaytownRepublicanWomen@gmail.com
