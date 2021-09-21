Promise Center mural: ‘Colorful, bright and sunny, positive’

The West Baytown Civic Association and Promise Center were recipients of a neighborhood empowerment grant from the City of Baytown to employ Houston-area artist Jessica Rice to highlight both the educational emphasis of the Promise Center and the industry that built the area with a mural.
For more than 15 years the Fred Aguilar Promise Center, 2609 Market Street, has offered a helping hand to residents of West Baytown. A bright new mural unveiled this month gives visual witness to the many hands that go into building the community.
The West Baytown Civic Association and the Promise Center were recipients of a neighborhood empowerment grant from the City of Baytown to employ Houston-area artist Jessica Rice to highlight both the educational emphasis of the Promise Center and the industry that built the area.
