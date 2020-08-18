Baytown woman stabbed to death inside local hotel room

On Monday, Aug. 17 at 3:56 p.m., Baytown police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Comfort Suites in the 7200 block of Garth Road, where a woman was stabbed.
Upon arrival, officers learned that the incident had occurred inside one of the rooms and as they approached that room, they encountered 32-year-old Dantarvias McNeil, sitting in the hallway just outside the hotel room. They also found 46-year-old Katy Houck lying in the doorway of the room, suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to her torso and arms.
