ClearSky Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Baytown broke ground for its newest facility Wednesday on Blue Heron Parkway. ClearSky selected Baytown as the site of a new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital. Baytown was selected as the new site for the healthcare provider that owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico, with plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Ohio, Wisconsin, and additional Texas locations soon. This will be ClearSky Health’s sixth hospital in Texas. It will provide specialized rehabilitative services to patients living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and other medically complex conditions such as COVID-19. The hospital will treat about 650 patients annually.
“We chose the Baytown location with the support of the community and medical leadership, including the Baytown West Chambers County Economic Development Foundation,” said Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health. “We plan to fulfill an unmet need for specialized rehabilitative care in the area.”
