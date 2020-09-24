The owner of a Texas Avenue business noticed Wednesday night that someone had stolen the Downtown Arts District bicycle rack from the corner of West Texas Avenue and Ashbel Street.
The $1,500 custom bike rack was donated to the city by Historic Baytown's Arts, Culture and Entertainment Council, a coalition of businesses and nonprofits in the Texas Avenue area.
