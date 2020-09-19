Forecasts indicate Tropical Storm Beta is heading toward the Texas coast with the potential to turn into a hurricane.
The slow moving storm is tracking north and is expected to bend west along the coast once landfall is made. Current estimates show landfall taking place Sunday night or Monday morning with high values along the lower and mid Texas coast but fairly high probabilities in the upper Texas coast as well.
