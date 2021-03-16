In extraordinary, unscheduled floor action Monday, the Senate approved a bill directing the Public Utility Commission (PUC) to order the state electric grid and market operator to correct billions in erroneous electric charges during the February winter storm. “If this is not fixed, the customers, the rate payers, the people of Texas; they’ll be bearing this,” said bill sponsor and Mineola Senator Bryan Hughes. During testimony on the issue at last Thursday’s Senate Jurisprudence Committee, PUC Chair Arthur D’Andrea told senators that the legislature, not the commission, has the power to change billing errors. In response, SB 2142 was filed, referred to, heard in committee, and passed by the full Senate in just a day - weeks faster than the typical legislative timeline for a bill.
At issue is billions in overcharges assessed to electric providers over a 32-hour period beginning late Wednesday, February 17th and running through Friday morning, in which the price of electricity was pegged at the maximum allowed under the rules - $9,000 per megawatt hour. On a typical day, the price per megawatt is around $30 per megawatt hour. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) set the price that high when the system was under stress as an incentive to generators to bring power online during the worst of the emergency. But once the immediate emergency passed, ERCOT CEO Bill Magness made the decision to remain at the maximum price, rather than letting the market set the price under ERCOT rules. Magness testified last week that he made the call to keep the price where it was in order to ensure that a demand spike or supply loss didn’t put the grid at risk again. Hughes said Monday that Magness’ explanation isn’t sufficient. “It had reached a point where everyone who could produce was producing and, under the ERCOT rules, these producers weren’t allowed to get back off,” he said. “There was no need to keep the price at $9,000 in terms of keeping those producers in, because they had to stay in.”
