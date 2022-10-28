Jimmy Gore, Precinct 1 commissioner; Heather Hawthorne, county clerk; Tommy Hammond, Precinct 3 commissioner; Jimmy Sylvia, county judge; Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick; Brian Hawthorne, county sheriff; Billy Combs, Precinct 4 commissioner.
Since August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has visited communities across the state in a series of campaign bus tours. Thursday he made his final stop of the effort in Mont Belvieu.
Patrick told a small group of Mont Belvieu and Chambers County leaders gathered at Floyds that he’s made 130 stops over 17 days of travel. Thursday included Woodville, Jasper, Vidor and Beaumont, as well as photos at the San Jacinto Monument, before dinner at the local restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.