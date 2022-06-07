A cyclist watches tug boats maneuver a large dry dock into place at Gulf Copper Dry Docking & Rig Repair on Pelican Island on Saturday, June 04, 2022. The dry dock will be used for the restoration of the World War I battleship the USS Texas.
Galveston County Daily News photo by Jennifer Reynolds
The dry dock that will enable repairs to the USS Texas has arrived in Galveston, marking a milestone in the repair of the historic ship and its journey to its new home—possibly on Bayland Island in Baytown.
“Now the ball is in the city’s court,” said Jay Eshbach, chair of the Bring the Battleship to Baytown committee. “We’ve done everything we can and we’ve supplied everything to the city,” he said.
