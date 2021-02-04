A social media post making potential threats against several Goose Creek CISD campuses was determined to be a hoax following an investigation.
The Goose Creek CISD Police Department in conjunction with the Baytown Police Department investigated the social media post that involved a potential threat to Highlands Junior, Baytown Junior and Sterling High School, the district said in an email to parents Wednesday afternoon. The post was determined to be non-credible. The agencies worked with Instagram and Facebook.
