The Pilot Club of Baytown and the Evening Pilot Club can definitely say they have served their community. In front, from left, are Clarissa Martinez, Wilma Hayes, 2nd row seated, Neva White, Jeannine Harris, Helen Gerlich, Louise King; and standingare St James Administrator, Barbara Carpenter, Sarah Bob Taylor, Adele Pumphrey, Terry Presley, Kay Fregia, and Janice Hudman.
At the 1982 Pilot International Convention in San Diego, a guest speaker by the name of Andrew S. Dibner presented a new invention called Lifeline System. This new device was to help mostly people who lived alone to push a button and acquire any type of medical help.
The delegates from Baytown’s clubs thought that this would be a very beneficial service to the community. The system was first started with the two Pilot Clubs doing the screening and managing the financial account and then-San Jacinto Hospital which monitored the subscribers who lived in a 15-mile radius of the hospital (included were Highlands, Crosby, Mont Belvieu and La Porte).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.