Claudia Sandoval of Anahuac was recently appointed as the general manager of the Chambers-Liberty Counties Navigation District by the district’s board of commissioners. Sandoval replaces Mary Beth Stengler following Stengler’s retirement in December.
Sandoval is a graduate of Anahuac High School and holds a certificate in office support from Lee College in Baytown. She began her career with Chambers County working in the sheriff’s department and the solid waste department before joining CLCND in 2005. She was selected from eight applicants who applied for the position.
