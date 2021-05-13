Cheryl McClarity attended a recent Baytown Area Quilt Guild meeting for the Baytown Police Domestic Violence unit to receive the donations from members of books, toys, stuffed animals and tote bags created by members for the Book and a Bear program. From left are Patty Macon, Janie Destafano, Jan Cobb and McClarity.
