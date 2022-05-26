A major accident involving a single 18-wheeler clogged traffic on Highway 146 near West Main Street for much of Tuesday afternoon. The truck driver had only minor injuries, according to the Baytown Fire Department. The center guardrail and a light post were heavily damaged.
Two men leaving a bar in separate vehicles were followed by another man who followed closely behind and pointed a gun at them.
The men being followed drove to the police station. Officers located the car that followed them at a gas station and arrested both occupants. The driver, 30-year-old Victor Santibanez of Galveston, was charged with aggravated assault. His passenger, a 32-year-old Baytown man, was charged with public intoxication, according to police spokesman Sgt. John Butler.
