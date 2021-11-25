skate

Crockett Elementary PTO held its 2nd (soon to be annual) Turkey Trot on Nov. 19. Crockett PTO worked hard to secure sponsorships from local businesses such as the ones pictured while Crockett students raised money through friends, neighbors and family members. Together, they were able to raise a little over $14,000. A record high for Crockett PTO fundraisers held in the past 10 years. From left are Jayleen Perez Abarca, Ava Sanchez, Wyatt Hines, Ethan Jones, Andrew Gonzales and Gabriella Mongiello.

The ice rink at Town Square on Texas Avenue is set to open Friday.

After having to open up the rink at 50% capacity last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials are hopeful for higher attendance this year. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.