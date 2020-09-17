On Monday, the Baytown Fire Department received a call for the smell of gas in the area of Massey Tompkins Rd. at Crosby Cedar Bayou Rd. at approximately 4:16 p.m. BFD crews arrived on location to find a contractor working in the area. The contractor’s equipment had struck a 4” high pressure gas line, causing a leak.
Traffic was shut down in the area while crews worked to stop the leak. Hazmat 7 was dispatched to monitor gas levels. CenterPoint arrived on location and determined that the 4” natural gas line was being fed from two different lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.