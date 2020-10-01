Mrs. Elsie Fontenot celebrates her 95th Birthday on Oct. 1.
She is from Ville Platte, Louisiana and has been a lifelong resident of the McNair Community of Baytown since 1948. She has participated in the senior citizens program at the J.D. Walker Community Center for the past 26 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.