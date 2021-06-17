It literally rained on a parade that was to celebrate the first-ever state championships for Barbers Hill High School baseball and softball teams.
Thunderstorms on Tuesday brought heavy rains, lightning and strong winds. Many turned out to see the parade, but hardly anyone got out of their vehicles due to the weather. This prompted Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill ISD officials to at first delay the parade by 30 minutes before canceling it altogether.
